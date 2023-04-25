Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $15.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. 3,704,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

