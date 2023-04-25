Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,962,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,013 shares.The stock last traded at $240.40 and had previously closed at $254.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.
Danaher Trading Down 6.2 %
The company has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.