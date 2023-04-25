Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,962,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,013 shares.The stock last traded at $240.40 and had previously closed at $254.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.