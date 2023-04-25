David J. Schlanger Sells 10,224 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 10,224 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progyny Stock Down 6.1 %

Progyny stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. 1,013,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

