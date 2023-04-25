David J. Schlanger Sells 10,224 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 10,224 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Progyny Stock Down 6.1 %
Progyny stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. 1,013,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
