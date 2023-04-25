Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $12.86 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $12.86 or 0.00046932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $135.49 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

