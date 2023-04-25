DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $970,964.99 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $970,964.99 and approximately $5,370.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00143883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00068184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,098 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

