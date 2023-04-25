Desjardins Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$12.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

