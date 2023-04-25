dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.07 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003611 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.07 million and $2,477.70 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00319642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,419,622 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00281634 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,166.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

