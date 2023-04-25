Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $189.73. 72,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $205.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average of $177.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

