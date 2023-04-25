Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

