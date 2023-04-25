Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

