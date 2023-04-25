Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06. The stock has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

