Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Boosted by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,222,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFEM stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.