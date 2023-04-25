Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 22.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,700,000 after buying an additional 317,458 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after buying an additional 4,666,734 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

