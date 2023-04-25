Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Boosted by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

