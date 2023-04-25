Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Lessened by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 7.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $31,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

