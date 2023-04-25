Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 218,843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,541 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 691,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

