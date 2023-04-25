Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

