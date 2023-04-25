Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,879,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,436,926 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Diversey Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Diversey by 228.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 119,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after acquiring an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $868,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

