DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 4,310,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,681,901. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.