Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$98.87 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

