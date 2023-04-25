Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $104.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.