Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.