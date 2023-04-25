Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
DYNT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.33.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.
