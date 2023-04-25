Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.