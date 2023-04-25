Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

DX stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

