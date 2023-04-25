EAC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27.23 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 70.6% against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $27.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00325626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012778 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0300037 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.