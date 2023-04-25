Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

