EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.49-7.61 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EGP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.18. 274,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $208.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.