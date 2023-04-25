EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.49-7.61 EPS.
EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:EGP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.18. 274,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $208.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
