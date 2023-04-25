eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

