Edmp Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.