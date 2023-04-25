Edmp Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.4% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

