Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmp Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

