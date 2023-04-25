Edmp Inc. Sells 540 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 4.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.