EJF Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EJF Investments Price Performance
EJF Investments stock remained flat at GBX 120.50 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.92. EJF Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 523.91 and a beta of -0.01.
