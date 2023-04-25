Elementis (LON:ELM) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 141 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.80) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Elementis Trading Down 1.3 %

Elementis stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £704.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.11. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.62).

Insider Transactions at Elementis

Elementis Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total value of £103,416.38 ($129,157.46). In other Elementis news, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,600 ($28,225.30). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £103,416.38 ($129,157.46). Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

