Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Up 2.5%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Enagas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

About Enagas

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.