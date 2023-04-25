Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Up 2.5%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Enagas Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.
About Enagas
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enagas (ENGGF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.