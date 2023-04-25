Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.50. Endeavor Group shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 1,157,686 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 over the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 906,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

