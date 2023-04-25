Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.76. 184,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of C$689.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.3889845 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

