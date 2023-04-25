Energi Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $148,157.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,722,810 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

