Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Critical Analysis

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Energy & Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.77 $91.50 million N/A N/A Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and Energy & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.34%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProFrac beats Energy & Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing and reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems. The company was founded on November 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

