Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,489 shares of company stock valued at $571,367. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

