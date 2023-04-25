Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stake Lessened by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. Energy Recovery comprises about 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Energy Recovery worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 157,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,489 shares of company stock worth $571,367. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

