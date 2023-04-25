Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $247.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.86.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

