Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

