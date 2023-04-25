Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.64

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 48381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Enviva Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.23%.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

