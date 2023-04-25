EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

