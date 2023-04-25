Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 3.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Equifax worth $384,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $200.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.49. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

