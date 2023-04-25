Equities Analysts Set Expectations for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

