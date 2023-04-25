Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 8.7%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 286,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 436,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

