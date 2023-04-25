Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,403,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.