FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of FactSet Research Systems worth $76,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $420.34. 22,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.16 and its 200 day moving average is $420.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.