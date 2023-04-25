FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of FactSet Research Systems worth $76,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $420.34. 22,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.16 and its 200 day moving average is $420.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
- 12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Can High-Yield Whirlpool Spin Higher In 2023?
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.